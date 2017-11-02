Raiders-Dolphins Capsule

OAKLAND (3-5) at MIAMI (4-3)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 2

RECORD VS SPREAD – Oakland 3-5, Miami 3-3-1

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 19-17-1

LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat Raiders 38-14, Sept. 28, 2014

LAST WEEK -Raiders lost at Bills 38-14; Dolphins lost at Ravens 40-0

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 22, Raiders No. 23

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (26), PASS (15)

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (21)

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Dolphins have won past five meetings since an Oakland win in 2007. … Raiders have lost five of past six games. … Following Sunday’s loss in Buffalo, Raiders spent week in Sarasota, Florida, for second consecutive season. … Raiders have won six of past eight night games, including upset of Chiefs in Game 7. … Raiders’ opponents have passer rating of 108.2, highest in NFL, with no interceptions in 246 passes. Raiders are first team to fail to intercept pass in first eight games of season. … RB Marshawn Lynch returns from one-game suspension for shoving official. … WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson ranks second in league with 30.9 average on kickoff returns. … Marquette King ranks second in NFL at 50.6 yards per punt. He’s tied for first with nine punts inside 10-yard line. … Raiders have gone three consecutive games without allowing sack. … Oakland ranks fourth in red-zone offense. … Raiders’ next game in United States will be Nov. 26. They have bye next week and then play Patriots in Mexico City. … Dolphins are coming off worst loss since 1997. … They’ve been shut out twice for first time since 2001, and outscored in losses 80-6, with only points on final play of game. … Dolphins are on pace to break franchise record for fewest points in season set by 1966 expansion team. … Dolphins rank last in NFL in yards per play. They have converted 29 percent of their third and fourth downs, worst in league. … RBs Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams, expected to share workload following departure of Jay Ajayi, have combined for 57 yards on 22 carries this year. … Even with Ajayi, Dolphins were averaging 3.2 yards per carry, second worst in league. … Dolphins are averaging 4.3 yards on first down, worst in AFC. … WR Jarvis Landry ranks second with 50 catches, but is averaging only 8.0 yards. … Miami opponents have scored TDs on 12 of 16 red-zone trips, highest percentage in league. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders QB Derek Carr could have big game against pass defense that has allowed 11 TD throws with only two interceptions.

