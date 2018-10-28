Khalil Mack misses game for 1st time; Chiefs down 3 starters

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) were active. Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record of 2,544.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a second straight game with an injured knee, as expected, and the team activated just two running backs and two tight ends against the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb was active after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

The Arizona Cardinals were without their top defensive lineman, Corey Peters (ankle) against the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t have center Weston Richburg (knee).

Earlier Sunday, star linebacker Khalil Mack sat out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.

Chiefs center Mitch Morse was going through the league’s concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.

The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, were without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).

Mack was out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.

The Jets were short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).

The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins took on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington was also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago were active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s NFL games: