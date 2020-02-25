Player reps send new CBA to union members for approval

The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021, but NFL owners are eager to get a new contract in place as soon as possible. That would enable them to begin looking toward new, lucrative broadcast deals, with a decade of labor peace assured. But the players don't appear to be in a rush to approve the new agreement that is the result of 10 months of negotiations between the sides. Indeed, several player reps last Friday night were adamant that more negotiating is needed.

The NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade early Wednesday when player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners to the full union membership.

A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year.

After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL’s negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal. They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.

There was no immediate word when that vote would occur.