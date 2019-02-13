Place-kicker Josh Lambo signs 4-year extension with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Place-kicker Josh Lambo has signed a four-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping him from hitting free agency next month.

Lambo tweeted a photo of him signing the deal Wednesday on Twitter, adding “Doggone good news!! We’ll be in Duval for 4 more years, as I’ve signed an extension with the Jags!!”

Lambo set a franchise record for consecutive made field goals last season. He converted 24 straight between Nov. 19, 2017 and Nov. 11, 2018.

In 2018, he made 19 of 21 field goals and became the first in Jaguars history to post consecutive seasons with a field goal rate of at least 90 percent.

Since signing with Jacksonville early in the 2017 season, Lambo has made 38 of 41 field goals. His 92.7 field goal percentage is the highest in team history.