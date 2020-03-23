The XFL season might have been cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, but five weeks was enough time for one star to prove his worth.Preview Changes

On Monday morning, Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker is signing with the Carolina Panthers. (per multiple sources) pic.twitter.com/mfSMsXW2on Article continues below ... — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

And what an abbreviated XFL season he had!

Walker was the only quarterback to lead his team to an undefeated record of 5-0, and he was leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns when the season came to a halt.

His impressive numbers drew interest from a couple of NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 5, Walker and the Roughnecks traveled to Seattle to take on the Dragons – the Seahawks sent scouts to watch what would be his final performance, and he did not disappoint.

Walker completed 27-of-38 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns, leading Houston to a 32-23 victory.

The 25-year old standout will now take his talents to Carolina, reuniting him with his former head coach at Temple, Matt Rhule.

Walker played under Rhule from 2013-16, and the dynamic duo turned around a struggling program.

Walker is the second quarterback the Panthers have locked in this offseason. They recently signed former New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater, who will serve as Carolina’s QB1.

Now, Walker will presumably battle it out for the backup spot with Will Grier, after Kyle Allen was traded on Monday.

QB Kyle Allen has been traded to the #Redskins, reuniting with HC Ron Rivera. (per multiple sources) pic.twitter.com/9XXU8sz7ev — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

Walker’s move to the Panthers will represent his return to the NFL. He was on the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad in 2017-18.

Former teammates are excited to watch Walker at the next level and see what he can do.

PJ walker definitely making Carolina squad!!! He back with his coaches from Temple too🙏🏾🔥 — Brandon Barnes (@ig_barnes) March 23, 2020

Honestly, so are we.

And on the same day – just a little bit later in the day – another XFL-er was swooped up by the NFL.

St. Louis @XFLBattleHawks QB @JTaamu10 is headed to the NFL! He has agreed to terms with the Super Bowl Champs @Chiefs per his agent @kenny_zuckerman. pic.twitter.com/HOIoxjLE3c — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 23, 2020

In five XFL games, Jordan Ta’amu passed for 1,050 yards and five touchdowns.

He certainly won’t challenge for the starting position in Kansas City, but he is further proof that the NFL is planning to use the XFL as a way to source talent.