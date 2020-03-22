With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

Let’s not ignore Philip Rivers like he hasn’t been one of the game’s best for more than a decade.

Article continues below ...

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been with the franchise since 2004, in both San Diego and Los Angeles.

He became its full-time starter in 2006 and hasn’t miss a start for 14 straight seasons, equalling 224 consecutive regular season starts, good for second all-time behind Brett Favre’s record of 297.

And now, Rivers is getting another start – a fresh one.

And he’s stoked about it!

A message from the man himself: pic.twitter.com/2clX1UcAAL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 21, 2020

Rivers is an 8-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passing yards in 2010, and in touchdowns and passer rating in 2008. In 2013, he was Comeback Player of the Year and led the league in completion percentage.

He led the Chargers to the playoffs every year from 2006-2009, then again in 2013 and in 2018.

All that to say, Rivers has been doing this at a high level for a long time.

With that, we’re officially dubbing today Philip Rivers Appreciation Day!

Let’s take a look at some of Rivers’ best moments from the past year and beyond, starting with that memorable Week 15 comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

In a Thursday night primetime game, the Chargers trailed 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter on the road in Kansas City.

Rivers led an 11-play, 75-yard drive to bring Los Angeles within one score with just under four minutes left, and then led a 8-play, 60-yard drive to tie the game with four seconds left.

The Chargers then punched in the two-point conversion for the win.

Three weeks before that comeback, in Week 12 of the 2018 season, Rivers was flat on fire, connecting on 25 consecutive passes to start the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to tying the consecutive completions record, Rivers set the records for most consecutive completions to start a game and the highest completion percentage in a game.

He finished the day 28-for-29 with 259 yards and three touchdowns.

There was also this one time that Philip Rivers took the Chargers to the AFC Championship in 2007 against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, Rivers was forced to play a little banged up – he had a partially torn ACL.

The Patriots emerged victorious in Foxborough, 21-12. Rivers didn’t have his best game, but he earned his warrior stripes.

And lastly, let’s have a look at Rivers the man.

Correction: Rivers the voice.

Best of luck in Indy, Philip. We’ll be watching…and listening!