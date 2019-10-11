Patriots WR Josh Gordon leaves game after twisting knee

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon left Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants after twisting his knee awkwardly in the second quarter while trying to make a tackle.

He did not return.

Gordon was trying to bring down Markus Golden just before the end zone after the Giants linebacker picked up a fumble at the Patriots 42-yard line. Golden stretched with the ball to cross the goal line, and Gordon landed on his back with is left leg bent under him.

He was checked out in the medical tent, and after halftime he returned to the sideline, where he rode a stationary bicycle.

Gordon has 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown so far this season.