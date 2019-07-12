Patriots’ Roberts criticizes his treatment by Texas deputy

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — New England Patriots player Elandon Roberts is condemning his treatment by a Texas sheriff’s deputy heard on dash-cam video referring to Roberts as a “big black male” during a March traffic stop.

The Fort Bend County deputy also is heard telling a colleague that Roberts “wouldn’t comply” with an order to get back into his car after the linebacker got out.

But a copy of the video provided by Roberts’ attorney shows Roberts, with his arms raised, briefly hesitating before getting back inside as ordered.

Roberts was returning to his home southwest of Houston when he was stopped as he entered his driveway.

He was issued a speeding ticket and citation for failing to provide proof of insurance. His attorney, Jennine Hovell-Cox, says the sheriff’s office later withdrew the citations and apologized.