Patriots put ’72 Dolphins in their sights in different way

<p> FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried off the field after his team won NFL football Super Bowl game with a 14-7 victory over Washington Redskins in Los Angeles. Yes, it's time for another story about the Patriots trying to accomplish something nobody has done since the '72 Dolphins. But not THAT story. Eleven seasons after falling one win short of matching Miami's perfection, New England is trying to become the first team since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a title the very next year. (AP Photo/File) </p>

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are trying to accomplish something no NFL team has done since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

No, not an undefeated season. They gave that a run already.

Now, 11 years after falling one win short of matching Miami’s perfect record, New England is attempting to become the first squad since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a championship the very next year.

Not quite as glamorous. But in some respects, every bit as difficult.

Bill Belichick’s Patriots can turn the trick with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.