Patriots-Jaguars Capsule

NEW ENGLAND (1-0) at JACKSONVILLE (1-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New England 1-0, Jacksonville 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Patriots lead 11-1

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Jaguars 24-20 in AFC championship game, Jan. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK – Patriots beat Texans 27-20; Jaguars beat Giants 20-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Patriots No. 1, Jaguars No. 5

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (10)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (29), PASS (8)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (10), PASS (24)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (16), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Rematch of AFC title game in January. Patriots rallied from 10-point deficit in fourth quarter. … Patriots have won all seven regular-season meetings and eight straight overall in series. … Tom Brady is 8-0 vs Jags, who are only AFC team without win against five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP. … Brady has 19 TDs and two INTs against Jacksonville while completing more than 70 percent of passes for more than 1,800 yards. … Brady has 224 career wins, one shy of NFL record set by Adam Vinatieri. … Brady also has TD passes to 69 players, one shy of NFL record held by journeyman Vinny Testaverde. … Patriots owner Robert Kraft looking for 300th career win. … New England RB James White has 13 TD receptions since 2015, more than any other NFL back. … Jaguars are 11-12 in home openers and haven’t won one since 2011. … Jacksonville has won six consecutive home games, third-longest streak in franchise history and tied with Carolina for league’s third-longest current streak. Only Minnesota (seven) and New England (eight) have longer ones. … QB Blake Bortles has thrown for 903 yards, with seven TDs and no INTs, in last three regular-season games at home. … Jags have scored nine defensive TDs, including postseason, in last 20 games (2017-18) — most in NFL. Patriots, meanwhile, haven’t scored defensive TD since 2015. … Jaguars DE Dante Fowler returns from one-game suspension. Fowler sacked Brady twice in AFC title game. … RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) missed practice this week. If he doesn’t play, T.J. Yeldon would get bulk of work. … Fantasy Tip: Expect better performances from Patriots WR Chris Hogan and Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief. Each managed one catch on five targets in his opener.