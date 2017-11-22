Patriots’ Brady misses practice with Achilles tendon injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sat out practice Wednesday with what the team says is an Achilles tendon injury.

Brady has started all 10 games this season for New England. He also has yet to miss a game because of an injury since 2008 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game.

The 40-year-old has thrown for 3,146 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (illness), receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), center David Andrews (illness), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle), and safety Patrick Chung (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday.

AFC East-leading New England has won six games in a row and hosts Miami on Sunday.

