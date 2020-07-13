Patrick Mahomes is eyeing Tom Brady’s record six Super Bowl rings

Now that Patrick Mahomes has set the record for the largest contract in North American sports history, Kansas City’s superstar has another record in his sights – and it involves the biggest event in North American sports.

“I mean obviously, you try to chase greatness, and [Brady’s] got six [Super Bowls], so I’m going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.”

Mahomes joined ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday to discuss his 10-year, $503 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the conversation quickly turned to Mahomes’ individual and team goals now that he is presumably a Chief for life.

And the reigning Super Bowl MVP was clear that he wants what 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has, and more.

“I understand how hard that is, really. It’s a one of a kind thing for Tom to be able to get to nine Super Bowls and win six of them, so I’m just going to go about the process every single day of trying to make myself better and do whatever I can to make the Kansas City Chiefs better.”

Brady, indeed, is in a league of his own when it comes to Super Bowl hardware. In addition to his 6 rings, he also has 4 Super Bowl MVP awards.

An incredible run with the @patriots comes to an end. Looking back at every @tombrady TD pass from his Super Bowl wins 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KztyP9CvFF — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) March 17, 2020

So can Mahomes, who is only three years into his NFL career, approach Brady’s lofty standards?

Madden, for one, thinks he’s well on his way, as Mahomes was named the first member of the 99 Club for Madden 21.

However, video games aside, before he gets to Brady, he’ll have to match a few other legends first.

After Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are tied for second-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback, with 4 each. And in terms of Super Bowl MVPs, Montana, a former Chief, won the award 3 times.

Bradshaw won his 4 titles in a 6-year period (1974, 1975, 1978, and 1979), and in his Super Bowl appearances, he passed for 233 yards per game and 9 TDs, both records at the time of his retirement.

Super Bowl IX 🏆

Super Bowl X 🏆

Super Bowl XIII 🏆

Super Bowl XIV 🏆 Terry Bradshaw's trophy case is pretty full. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/ICoHTGCJ8o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2018

Troy Aikman is next with 3 rings, and eight QBs have won 2, including John Elway, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.

Right now, FOXBet has the over/under for Mahomes’ Super Bowl trips at 2.5, and FOX Sports analyst Jason McIntyre likes the over, based on the success of Montana, Aikman and others.

“Listen, as long as Andy Reid’s there and they can manage the salary cap and continue to keep Tyreek Hill and fortify the offensive line, I don’t see why three Super Bowls trips in 10 years is crazy. Troy Aikman did three in four years. Russell Wilson made two back-to-back. There’s no reason [Mahomes] won’t get to another one. Joe Montana went to four in eight years.”

Will the Chiefs make it to 3 or more Super Bowls over the next decade with Patrick Mahomes? How many more MVPs will the QB rack up?@Jasonrmcintyre gives his thoughts! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0j5KnYX8e6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 8, 2020

ESPN NFL analyst Greg McIroy not only compared Mahomes to Brady, but looked at the makeup of both franchises, pointing out that while it took Brady a few years to earn his offensive chops, Mahomes is already the greatest offensive threat in the NFL.

“If you look at Brady’s early ten years, first three rings, the defense was really the star of the show. And of course, as he got later on in his career, he developed a mindset and an ability to stretch the field, ability to take over games, but it took him a few years to get to that point. Pat Mahomes, from his first start as a rookie, was maybe the best player on the field.”

However, those stats don’t quite hold up when comparing the two, at least in their first Super Bowl trips, where both performed well but didn’t have the best games of their careers.

In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams, 20-17. Brady went 16-for-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown.

In last year’s Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and 2 TDs, but also threw 2 INTs.

This is the first time this season Patrick Mahomes has thrown 2 interceptions in a game. pic.twitter.com/V0NuLBcEX2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Despite Mahomes’ somewhat rocky Super Bowl performance – rocky by his standards – the Chiefs are currently favored to repeat as NFL champions next season, according to FOX Bet, fresh off of their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

And with that, Shannon Sharpe believes that if Kansas City can keep a viable offense around Mahomes, he will surpass Brady as the greatest player ever, even if he doesn’t match him in rings.

“I feel comfortable saying 3-4 titles with 3-4 MVPs, and by year 12, he’ll be the greatest … because he’s 24 years old. He’s already the best player in the league. He has a longterm contract that gives them flexibility to keep players around him – his core around him are fairly young.”

.@ShannonSharpe on how many more Super Bowls Mahomes will win during his contract: "I'm gonna put 10 bands down on the over! I say Mahomes will win 3 more titles. I'll be gravely disappointed if by July 9th, 2025 I'm not talking about a 2 or 3 X Champion." pic.twitter.com/WULFAjRkbH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 9, 2020

Tell us what you think – how many Super Bowls will Mahomes win?