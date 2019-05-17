Panthers sign free agent wide receiver Aldrick Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed free agent wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced Friday.

Robinson played in 14 games last season with the Vikings and had 17 receptions for 231 yards and a career-best five touchdowns.

He has previously played for San Francisco (2017), Atlanta (2016) and Washington (2011-14). Robinson has played in 84 games with five starts during his career and has caught 86 passes for 1,422 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Earlier this offseason the Panthers signed free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan from the Patriots after former starter Devin Funchess signed with the Colts.