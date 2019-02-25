Panthers shake up secondary; part ways with Munnerlyn, Adams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers‘ youth movement has made its way to the secondary, where the team has released nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and informed free agent safety Mike Adams he will not be re-signed.

Earlier this offseason, veteran outside linebacker Thomas Davis was told he would not be back next season.

Defensive end Julius Peppers and center Ryan Kalil are retiring.

Munnerlyn, 30, played in 107 games during two separate stints with the Panthers over seven seasons and had eight career interceptions with a franchise-best five returns for touchdowns.

Adams, a two-year starter who turns 38 next month, wrote on Twitter that the Panthers informed him they were “going in a different direction.”

Corn Elder would be the heir apparent at nickel back while Rashaan Gaulden could be a potential starter for Adams.