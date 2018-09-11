Panthers’ Olsen breaks foot; Williams will need surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Tuesday that Olsen re-fractured the same right foot that kept him out of nine games last season in Carolina’s 16-8 win over Dallas on Sunday. Olsen will not have surgery and will be reevaluated on a “monthly basis.” He’ll remain on the team’s roster in hopes that he can return later in the season as he did a year ago.

Williams suffered an undisclosed knee injury and will need surgery.

Ranked as the top right tackle in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus, Williams is likely headed for injured reserve. He tore the MCL and dislocated the patella in his right knee in training camp, but fought back to play in the season opener.

Rookie Ian Thomas is expected to replace Olsen in the starting lineup, while Amini Silatolu is next in line to take over at right tackle.

Unlike last year, the 33-year-old Olsen opted not to have surgery.

He posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday that he is optimistic that his season is not over.

“After consulting with our medical team, we have determined the best course of action is to press forward with my rehab in hopes of playing again this season,” Olsen said.

Olsen added that he and the training staff will “re-examine our options this offseason in regard to my foot and our path forward.”

“To say I am disappointed in the development would be an understatement,” Olsen said. “I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately the last two seasons have not continued that trend.”