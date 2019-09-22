Panthers’ Newton inactive against Cardinals

As expected, Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is inactive against Arizona because of a mid-foot sprain he aggravated on Sept. 12.

Kyle Allen will start for the second time in his career in Newton’s place. Allen and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray were college teammates at Texas A&M in 2015 before both eventually transferred.

In Tampa, Florida, Eli Manning is not listed among the inactives for the New York Giants, although rookie Daniel Jones is expected to start at quarterback against Tampa Bay.

In Seattle, the Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny because of a hamstring injury. Penny was hurt during Friday’s final practice. Seattle will also be without rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier and versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic against New Orleans.

In Santa Clara, California, Donte Moncrief is inactive for the Pittsburgh Steelers against San Francisco after starting the first two weeks. He struggled with drops in the opener against New England and was targeted just once last week against Seattle, a third-quarter pass from Mason Rudolph that smacked off Moncrief’s hands and helmet and led directly to an interception.

In Carson, California, kicker Michael Badgley will miss his third straight game for the Los Angeles Chargers because of a groin injury. Punter Ty Long will be the Bolts’ placekicker again. Cornerback Michael Davis also was ruled out with a nagging hamstring injury, leaving the Chargers will untested cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer in the starting lineup against Houston’s passing game.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is active for the Texans after being limited in practice all week by an ankle injury.