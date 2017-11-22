Packers-Steelers Capsule

PACKERS (5-5) at STEELERS (8-2)

Sunday, 8:25 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 13 1-2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 4-6, Steelers 6-4

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 19-15

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Packers 38-31, Dec. 22, 2013

LAST WEEK – Packers lost to Ravens 23-0; Steelers beat Titans 40-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 19, Steelers No. 3

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (19T), PASS (23)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (11), PASS (18)

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (19T), PASS (8)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Pittsburgh has won five straight since 3-2 start. … Packers are 1-3 since QB Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6, with Brett Hundley replacing Rodgers. … Green Bay’s last win in Pittsburgh was in 1970. … Packers are NFL-best 25-12 on Sunday night since 1990. … Packers have scored NFL-high five TDs on opening possession. Pittsburgh hasn’t allowed TD on opening drive in 27 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. … Green Bay allowed season-low 219 yards last week vs. Ravens. … Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is from Pittsburgh … McCarthy’s next victory will be his 115th with Green Bay, would tie him with Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs for second-highest victory total in first 11 seasons. … Loss to Ravens was first shutout home defeat in 11 years. … Green Bay is second in NFL in red zone touchdown percentage (66.7). … Second of four straight prime-time games for Pittsburgh. Steelers are 32-16 in prime time under coach Mike Tomlin. … Pittsburgh is 23-7 in prime time at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. … Steelers last started 8-2 or better in 2004 (9-1). … Ben Roethlisberger is 19-3 at home in prime time. … Steelers had four interceptions last week vs. Titans, first four-pick game since Nov. 9, 1997 against Baltimore. … Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown fastest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions (702), doing it in 111 games. … Brown leads NFL in receptions (70) and yards receiving (1,026). … Steelers CB William Gay will play in 171st straight game, longest active streak among NFL defensive players. … Pittsburgh has 34 sacks through 10 games. Steelers had 38 sacks in 2016. … Fantasy Tip: Hard to bet against Roethlisberger under lights. His 96.5 QB rating in night games is above career average of 93.7. He’s thrown 90 TDs against 43 INTs in prime time.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL