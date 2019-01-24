Packers hire Ravens’ Hendrickson as football ops director

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers hired Ravens front office veteran Milt Hendrickson as director of football operations on Thursday.

Hendrickson has spent the past 14 seasons in the personnel department with Baltimore, a span that includes four division titles and a Super Bowl victory. He was promoted to national scout after the 2016 draft.

The position is the result of a front office restructuring. Ted Thompson once held titles of executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations, but those positions were split up and football operations director Eliot Wolf left for Cleveland last January after interviewing for the GM job that went to Brian Gutekunst. Russ Ball held the operations job last season.

Green Bay is coming off a 6-9-1 season that left the Packers out of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Hendrickson was a training-camp intern for Green Bay in 2004. He holds a master’s degree in exercise and sports science-sports administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he was also an assistant coach in 1996.

The Packers also named Kirk Olivadotti inside linebackers coach, Justin Outten tight ends coach and Adam Stenavich offensive line coach.

Olivadotti has spent all 16 seasons as a coach in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, including the last five as inside linebackers coach. Outten was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons the past two seasons and Stenavich spent the past two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers.