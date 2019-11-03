Packers get WR Davante Adams back vs. Chargers

The Green Bay Packers are in a groove, and now Aaron Rodgers has his go-to wide receiver back, with Davante Adams returning.

Adams is active for Green Bay’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, after missing the past four games because of turf toe. The fifth-year star was limited in practice all week, but he said he wasn’t feeling much pain running routes.

Los Angeles will be without three defensive starters because of injuries: defensive tackles Brandon Mebane (knee) and Justin Jones (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (groin). First-round draft pick Jerry Tillery gets his second straight start in place of Jones.

In other news, Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson is missing his first game since 2015 with a sprained ankle. Hudson had started 59 straight regular-season games before being sidelined against Detroit, but Andre James takes his place despite being listed as questionable on the injury report with a sprained ankle.

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels misses his fifth straight game with a foot injury, and guard Graham Glasgow is out with a back injury. Cornerback Darius Slay is playing despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland Browns leading receiver Jarvis Landry is active at Denver after being limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury but starting tight end Pharaoh Brown is out with a concussion.

Tampa Bay is without tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring) at Seattle, but the Buccaneers have two key offensive linemen active despite injuries that limited them in practice: guard Alex Cappa (forearm) and tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring). Tight end Cameron Brate (ribs) is also active after being listed as questionable. The Seahawks had three injury scratches: Qunadre Diggs (hamstring), Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and Lano Hill (elbow).