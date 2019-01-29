Packers bring back Getsy as QBs coach to work with Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are bringing back Luke Getsy, this time as their quarterbacks coach to work with Aaron Rodgers.

Getsy spent four seasons on former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff before leaving to become Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last year.

Getsy was Green Bay’s receivers coach from 2016-17 and a quality control coach from 2014-15. He will help Rodgers adjust to new coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

LaFleur was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator this season, his first calling plays in the NFL. He took over for Mike McCarthy, fired following a stunning home loss to Arizona on Dec. 2. The Packers went 6-9-1 in their second straight losing season and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.