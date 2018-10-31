Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers‘ game against the Oakland Raiders.

Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket and his bronzed bust will be on hand for the ceremony.

Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, because he was upset he had to wait three years to receive the honor. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Owens played eight of his 15 seasons with the 49ers. He ranks second all-time with 15,934 yards receiving to go along with 1,078 catches and 153 touchdown receptions.