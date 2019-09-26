No sacks, no takeaways and no questions for Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — No sacks. No takeaways. No questions.

If he’s bedeviled by the Broncos‘ historically slow start — or his own — Von Miller isn’t saying.

Actually, the Super Bowl 50 MVP didn’t have much of anything to say at his weekly news conference Thursday.

The first sign it wasn’t going to be his usual loquacious give-and-take with the media came when he stepped up to the podium overlooking the team’s practice fields without his usual “Howdy!”

Before anyone asked anything, Miller launched into a 13-second soundbite that served as both his opening statement and the final word:

“I feel good. Got a great week of preparation. Got great teammates, great coaches. I’m excited about the opportunity this week versus the Jaguars. Got a great game plan in. I’m excited to play.”

With that, he waved and walked off, retreating to the locker room, where he spent several minutes silently playing dominoes with teammates before slumping into his locker with a blank stare as the media access period ended.

Miller, who has more sacks (98) than any player since he entered the NFL in 2011, has never gone this deep into a season still seeking his first quarterback takedown.

Statistically speaking, the entire Denver defense has been uncharacteristically quiet in 2019.

The Broncos (0-3), who host Jacksonville (1-2) this weekend, are the first team ever to go into Week 4 of an NFL season still searching for their first takeaway and their first sack, which became an official league stat in 1982.