NFL VP, former player Troy Vincent honored for advocate work

NFL executive vice president and former Buffalo Bills safety Troy Vincent was honored by the Niagara Frontier YWCA for his extensive work advocating against domestic violence and sexual assault.

Vincent was presented with the association’s 2019 Hero Award at a banquet in Niagara Falls, New York, on Tuesday.

In accepting the honor, Vincent focused his attention on the evening’s 22 other award winners.

“I think we heard from all the heroes,” he said during a four-minute speech. “The empathy. The humbleness. The meekness. These are the real heroes. I’m just doing my part.”

Vincent, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2002 for his off-field work, first captured the local YWCA’s attention by speaking at a luncheon a year ago. He now is in charge of the league’s football operations and is a former president of the NFL Players Association.