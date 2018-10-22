NFL Today, Week 7

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 22

New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), 8:15 p.m. The Falcons‘ Julio Jones (98.9) and the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in the NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. … QB Eli Manning is five TD passes away from becoming the seventh player with 350 in NFL history. … RB Saquon Barkley aiming to tie Kareem Hunt for the most consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards to start a career. … Matt Ryan has seven TDs, one interception and an average of 304 yards passing in four games against the Giants.