NFL Today, Week 6

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. First meeting for the teams in Green Bay since the 49ers beat the Packers 23-20 in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 5, 2014. … It’s the 49ers’ first Monday night game since opening the 2016 season with a 28-0 win over the Rams. … 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman’s 32 INTs since 2011 are the most by an active player in that time. All came with Seattle. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has a 105.1 passer rating against NFC West teams since 2008, tops in the NFL. … Rodgers has 36 games with three or more TD passes since 2012, second behind the Saints‘ Drew Brees (39).