SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m. The Chiefs have won five straight in the series following seven straight losses. Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-record 13 TDs through three games and zero interceptions, and will go up against a Broncos defense that ranks 22nd against the pass. Meanwhile, Case Keenum has struggled to start the season for the Broncos with three TDs and five INTs while completing just 61 percent of his passes.