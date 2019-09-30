NFL Today, Week 4

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. EDT. A matchup of winless AFC North rivals as the Bengals (0-3) square off against the Steelers (0-3). Pittsburgh has won eight straight in the series, and 11 of 12 — with Cincinnati’s only victory during that span at Heinz Field in 2015. The Bengals are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2008. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph makes his second straight start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers.