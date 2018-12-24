NFL Today, Week 16

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m. The Broncos have won 11 of the past 14 in the series. … Oakland coach Jon Gruden is 1-10 in his career vs. Denver. … The game could be the final one ever at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders have no lease for 2019 and could find a temporary home before the move to Las Vegas in 2020. … The Broncos’ 21 wins at the Coliseum are the most by any road team. … Denver needs wins in its final two to avoid its first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72; the second-longest streak in the NFL is New England (1992-93). … The Broncos would become the 14th franchise with 500 wins with a victory.