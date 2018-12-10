NFL Today, Week 14

<p> Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) </p>

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. The Vikings (6-5-1) and Seahawks (7-5) square off in a meeting filled with playoff implications. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota are in the No. 6 spot in the NFC and its tie earlier this season against Green Bay could end up being a hindrance — or a benefit. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks won’t be able to catch the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, but their three-game win streak has them sitting in the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff picture.