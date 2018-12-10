NFL Today, Week 14

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. The Vikings (6-5-1) and Seahawks (7-5) square off in a meeting filled with playoff implications. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota are in the No. 6 spot in the NFC and its tie earlier this season against Green Bay could end up being a hindrance — or a benefit. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks won’t be able to catch the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, but their three-game win streak has them sitting in the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff picture.