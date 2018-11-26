NFL Today, Week 12

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 26.

Tennessee (5-5) at Houston (7-3), 8:15 p.m. Monday’s game is the Texans‘ first since owner Robert “Bob” McNair died on Friday at 81. … This is the second straight AFC South game for the Titans, who snapped a six-game winning streak inside the division with a loss at Indianapolis. … The Titans have won two straight and three of their past four against the Texans. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 593 yards with six TDs and two interceptions in two meetings with the Titans.