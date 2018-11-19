NFL Today, Week 11

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 19.

Kansas City (9-1) at Los Angeles Rams (9-1), 8:15 p.m. This matchup was moved from Mexico City to the LA Coliseum six days before the game because of the poor quality of the field at Azteca Stadium. … This is the first meeting in NFL history this late in a season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. … It’s the fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. … The Chiefs have scored 353 points, tops in the NFL. The Rams have 335, second in the league. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134). … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has a sack in six straight games. … Rams RB Todd Gurley leads the NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending his own franchise record.