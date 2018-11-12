NFL Today, Week 10

SCOREBOARD

New York Giants (1-7) at San Francisco (2-7), 8:15 p.m. The teams have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a “Monday Night Football” game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts. … The Giants have started 1-7 for the second straight year. New York only had two seasons that bad after eight games before last season: 0-8 in 1976, 1-7 in 1980. … QB Nick Mullens makes his second start for the 49ers. Mullens joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as the only players with at least 250 yards passing, three TDs and no INTs in his first career game.