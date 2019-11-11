NFL Today, Week 10

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. EST. The top two teams in the NFC West meet in primetime. The 49ers (8-0) snapped a 10-game skid vs. Seattle with a win in the second meeting last season. … The Seahawks are 27-5-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll, including 8-2 on Monday nights. … The Seahawks (7-2) are looking to win their first five road games for the first time in franchise history. … San Francisco is off to its best start since winning its first 10 games in 1990. … San Francisco joined the 2013 Chiefs as the only teams in the past 30 seasons to start 8-0 after winning four or fewer games in the previous season.