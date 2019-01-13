NFL Today, Divisional Playoffs

<p> Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts toward fans in the stands after an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-13. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) </p>

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. EST. Philip Rivers and the Chargers (13-4) are coming off their first playoff victory since 2013 season, a 23-17 win at Baltimore last week. Los Angeles is 8-1 on the road this season, but Rivers is 1-7 in his career against Patriots — including 0-4 in games in Foxborough and 0-2 in the playoffs. Tom Brady and the Patriots (11-5) had a first-round bye and are looking for their eighth consecutive trip to the AFC championship game.