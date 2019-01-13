NFL Today, Divisional Playoffs

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. EST. Philip Rivers and the Chargers (13-4) are coming off their first playoff victory since 2013 season, a 23-17 win at Baltimore last week. Los Angeles is 8-1 on the road this season, but Rivers is 1-7 in his career against Patriots — including 0-4 in games in Foxborough and 0-2 in the playoffs. Tom Brady and the Patriots (11-5) had a first-round bye and are looking for their eighth consecutive trip to the AFC championship game.