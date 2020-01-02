NFL to select greatest moments as part of 100th season

NEW YORK (AP) — From the Immaculate Reception, already voted the best play in NFL history, to the Dolphins‘ perfect season that has been selected as the all-time top team, the NFL is searching for its greatest moment.

As part of its celebration of the 100th season of play, the league is conducting balloting for its most iconic moment at NFL.com/greatestmoment and is encouraging fans to vote for one of the 32 team nominations.

Voting will determine the top eight AFC and NFC moments until Jan. 9 at midnight EST. That will leave 16 contenders that will be cut to eight across both conferences in voting from Jan. 9 until midnight EST on Jan. 16.

Those eight moments will be reduced to four in balloting from Jan. 16 to midnight EST on Jan. 23. From the final four, fans will choose the No. 1 overall moment in voting from Jan. 23-noon on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

Video clips and text describing each team’s moment will be available when fans vote. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.

The 32 contenders: