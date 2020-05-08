The social media world reacts to the 2020 NFL schedule release

You know that feeling after you’ve won the Super Bowl?

Happy Kansas City Chiefs GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

Neither do we, but we imagine it resembles our current feelings of joy now the NFL has released its 2020 regular season schedule.

You could say we’re kind of excited about it, and so is the Twitter world.

Starting with Week 1, when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs – that’ll be a doozy.

The fans might love the matchup, but things are looking brutal for the Texans right out of the gate.

Another Week 1 matchup has us feeling some type of way – Tom Brady, in his first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, will travel to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

We like it, we love it, we want some more of it.tw

Well, maybe not all of us.

Over on the West coast, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ready to kick off the season right, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Week 1 is coming in hot!

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson loves the big NFC West matchup to start the year – with the NFC champs, no less.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard cannot wait to start the season with some Monday Night Football.

The New York Giants are in primetime for their first game, and wide receiver Golden Tate is hyped.

While Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King is disappointed in his opening opponent – he just can’t wait to play Tampa with Brady under center.

But for the most part, we like what we see from Week 1.

Golden Tate’s teammate and Giants defensive end Justin Tuck is stoked about not only Week 1, but the entire season.

Meanwhile, something tells us that Eagles tight end Zach Ertz means business.

His teammate, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, is feeling quite confident.

And former Eagles defensive end Chris Long loves the Eagles chances early in the season.

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to defend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title.

Staying in the AFC, former Bills quarterback Matt Barkley likes how things are looking in Buffalo.

And Bills fans are feeling all sorts of emotions.

Mainly excitement though, to be honest.

Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is ready to line up against the Detroit Lions to kick off the season.

Some fans aren’t as excited about their schedule as others. This Jacksonville Jaguars fan doesn’t sound too confident with what the season holds.

Going back to the real ballers, we’re already starting to see the competitive spirit come out – Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey might be slightly jealous about offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley making big time as the featured image.

Who knew schedules could be almost as exciting as the real game?!

We said almost.