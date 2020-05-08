The social media world reacts to the 2020 NFL schedule release

You know that feeling after you’ve won the Super Bowl?

Neither do we, but we imagine it resembles our current feelings of joy now the NFL has released its 2020 regular season schedule.

You could say we’re kind of excited about it, and so is the Twitter world.

Starting with Week 1, when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs – that’ll be a doozy.

The fans might love the matchup, but things are looking brutal for the Texans right out of the gate.

Your NFL LOCK in September: Bill O'Brien is under major fire from fans and media after the 0-3 start. at Chiefs

vs Ravens

at Steelers — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 8, 2020

Another Week 1 matchup has us feeling some type of way – Tom Brady, in his first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, will travel to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

We like it, we love it, we want some more of it.tw

Tom Brady — Week one — at Drew Brees and the Saints. Quite a start. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 7, 2020

Well, maybe not all of us.

Report: Brady at Brees Week 1. UNFAIR, NFL. WHY MAKE BRADY PLAY HIS TOUGHEST GAME OF THE YEAR FIRST, WITHOUT THE USUAL TIME TO PREPARE??? OK, saddle him with 0-1. Then watch what happens. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 7, 2020

Over on the West coast, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ready to kick off the season right, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at home.

It's UP right from the start!! pic.twitter.com/CHPXSXfcOo — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 8, 2020

Week 1 is coming in hot!

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson loves the big NFC West matchup to start the year – with the NFC champs, no less.

Week 1 vs NFC champions. Great opportunity to make a statement! Let's Gooo @AZCardinals ! 😤 pic.twitter.com/jp8zouEtXU — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) May 8, 2020

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard cannot wait to start the season with some Monday Night Football.

Not gone lie.. opening the season on MNF is about to be 🔥🔥🔥 I’m too hype! — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) May 8, 2020

The New York Giants are in primetime for their first game, and wide receiver Golden Tate is hyped.

While Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King is disappointed in his opening opponent – he just can’t wait to play Tampa with Brady under center.

How we not playin Brady on primetime?! — Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) May 8, 2020

But for the most part, we like what we see from Week 1.

WHAT A WEEK 1! Brady@Brees. GB@Minn. Hou@KC. Mia@NE. Cle@Balt. Kyler@SF. Boys@Rams. WELCOME BACK, NFL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2020

Golden Tate’s teammate and Giants defensive end Justin Tuck is stoked about not only Week 1, but the entire season.

Meanwhile, something tells us that Eagles tight end Zach Ertz means business.

His teammate, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, is feeling quite confident.

And former Eagles defensive end Chris Long loves the Eagles chances early in the season.

The first ten weeks of the season, the eagles likely board just two flights. One for SF and one across state to PIT. Buses and home games. Lovely. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 8, 2020

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to defend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title.

IT’ll BE A TIME TO COLLECT pic.twitter.com/67fBOzBtLO — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 8, 2020

Staying in the AFC, former Bills quarterback Matt Barkley likes how things are looking in Buffalo.

And Bills fans are feeling all sorts of emotions.

The NFL is treating Buffalo like they’re respected and I don’t know how to act. — James Kurdziel (@JamesRadio) May 8, 2020

Mainly excitement though, to be honest.

Wow. At least 4 night games including a Sunday night home game. Welcome back to NFL relevance Bills. — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) May 7, 2020

Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is ready to line up against the Detroit Lions to kick off the season.

Some fans aren’t as excited about their schedule as others. This Jacksonville Jaguars fan doesn’t sound too confident with what the season holds.

I’ll tell you what… The more I analyze this Jaguars schedule the more I think they win some games and lose some games and have a bye week. — Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) May 8, 2020

Going back to the real ballers, we’re already starting to see the competitive spirit come out – Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey might be slightly jealous about offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley making big time as the featured image.

Can you repost one with you not on it?? I just want to see the schedule https://t.co/iKz2UsiaPc — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 8, 2020

Who knew schedules could be almost as exciting as the real game?!

We said almost.