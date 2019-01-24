NFL says concussions down 29 percent in regular season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says the number of concussions has dropped 29 percent in the 2018 regular season from the previous season, according to preliminary data.

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 percent ultimately showed no concussions.

The league also says the number of anterior cruciate ligament tears increased by three to a total to 57. And medial cruciate ligament injuries that caused players to miss playing time were down by 12.