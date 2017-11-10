NFL reviewing whether Seahawks followed concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) The NFL confirmed it is reviewing whether the Seattle Seahawks followed proper concussion protocol with quarterback Russell Wilson.

An NFL spokesman said Friday that the league is conducting a ”thorough review” of whether the Seahawks followed the protocols when Wilson was sent off the field in the third quarter of Seattle’s 22-16 win over Arizona.

Wilson was hit in the chin Thursday night by Karlos Dansby, who was flagged for roughing the passer. Referee Walt Anderson sent Wilson off the field. But Wilson was in Seattle’s injury tent for only a few moments and he missed just one play.

Wilson said after the game, ”I wasn’t concussed or anything like that.”

The team can be subject to league discipline if concussion protocols are not followed properly.

