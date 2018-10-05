NFL Notes: Lions’ Tate helps woman, girl after car accident

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was driving to work Tuesday when he was behind a two-car accident on a freeway. He ended up spending about 45 minutes to help a woman and her young daughter.

“No one was stopping or getting out to see what was going on,” Tate recalled. “I just put it in park, put my flashers on and made sure everything was OK. I made sure the car was off because it was smoking. I made sure the driver was OK, which she was. Then, I went straight to the little girl.”

Tate said a 3-year-old girl appeared to be safe, but shaken, sitting in the back seat of the car while her mother was making phone calls to get help. Tate and his wife, Elise, had their first child, a girl named Londyn, earlier this year, and his paternal instincts kicked in at the scene of the accident.

“I didn’t even ask. I just picked her up,” Tate recalled. “I probably should’ve asked, but I did what I would’ve done if Londyn was in that situation.”

Tate said he didn’t exchange information with the woman in the accident and no one recognized him other than a police officer, who pounded fists with him before he resumed his commute to the team’s training facility.

“Hey, good game last week. I didn’t want to say anything in front of them,” Tate recalled the police officer saying.