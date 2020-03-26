With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

There’s a new challenge sweeping across the social media world, and professional athletes are all in.

Drum roll please…

Shooter McGavin: "He has to play the ball as it lies." Mike Trout: pic.twitter.com/zXFfESLpGV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 25, 2020

Clearly, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has options if baseball doesn’t work out.

And looks like we’ve got a little neighborhood rivalry on our hands!

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brendan Guhle is coming for you, Trout.

Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry has the nailed the bouncing technique.

Might have to retire after this one…🎯 pic.twitter.com/hxajoJ2EYQ — Keegan Rosenberry (@K_J_Rose) March 24, 2020

We’ve heard the saying dogs are a man’s best friend, but New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love don’t seem to agree.

New York Devils right wing Joey Anderson probably doesn’t agree either.

And should someone tell Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle that his vacuum isn’t a pet?

This quarantine has taught us many things – one of them being that our favorite athletes have some serious dance moves.

Just check out former Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieska.

Are Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III and his wife not relationship goals?

Bet you can’t do it like the Griffins 🔥@RGIII Follow us on Tik Tok: https://t.co/Fesy63uG1r pic.twitter.com/A0Xg4Pm07e — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 25, 2020

If you’re home alone, no problem. Star in your own show and strut your stuff, just like Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.

And remember, you have no one to impress but yourself.

😂🙌 Kyle Kuzma is a national treasure (via @kylekuzma) pic.twitter.com/Kj2mhmpsc4 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 24, 2020

In order to stay fly, we have to keep working on our fitness.

Get it, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Minnesota Whitecaps forward Kendall Coyne is getting her reps in, too, while her husband, Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Michael Schofield, seems to have a little bit of work to do.

Good news is he’s got plenty of time to up his game. Better yet, we all do!

Stay active, keep working and we’ll see you on the other side.