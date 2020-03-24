Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 24

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

The league being suspended hasn’t stopped Portland Trailblazers center Hassan Whiteside from getting blocks.

But it has created an opportunity for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to conduct a live Q&A on Twitter.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook is bringing in his birthday on the sticks.

And Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is supporting the music of his fans.

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills offers words of encouragement with the 2020 Olympics in limbo.

Phoenix Suns power forward Cheick Diallo has also joined in on the Tik Tok fun.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hasn’t put a stop to his workouts.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr.s is still hitting homers – on MLB: The Show.

While Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is getting batting practice in with his family.

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is joining in on the 10 push-up challenge.

And since barbershops are closed, Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson decided to let his daughter cut his hair.

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa is taking these weeks seriously, sharpening his footwork before the upcoming NFL Draft.

While former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is working to prove his doubters wrong.

FOX Sports’ favorite wide receiver Greg Jennings is still training like he’s in the NFL.

And retired Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver has picked up a new sport during his spare time.

Former NFL star Demarcus Ware is playing the role of father and teacher at the same time.

And Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is working on his footwork with his son.

 