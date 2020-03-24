With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

The league being suspended hasn’t stopped Portland Trailblazers center Hassan Whiteside from getting blocks.

Hassan still findin a way to get blocks 😤 (via @youngwhiteside) pic.twitter.com/L4bFYzsNlC Article continues below ... — Overtime (@overtime) March 23, 2020

But it has created an opportunity for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to conduct a live Q&A on Twitter.

Q: #NBATogether Last month you met 11-year-old A'Myah Moon, who was bullied by a classmate while going through chemotherapy. Can you talk about meeting A'Myah and what you two spoke about? #ActsofCaring

– @nbacares A: 🔊 @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/CZc3I5qh56 — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook is bringing in his birthday on the sticks.

And Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is supporting the music of his fans.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) March 24, 2020

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills offers words of encouragement with the 2020 Olympics in limbo.

Phoenix Suns power forward Cheick Diallo has also joined in on the Tik Tok fun.

Tried to Surprise My Dad 😂but this Coronavirus Messed Everything up🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LRIWAL4Y7m — _cd13 (@cheick_diallo13) March 24, 2020

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hasn’t put a stop to his workouts.

Transverse plane strength and stability with @GenoSmith3 doing a combined single leg RDL and D2 flexion PNF pattern on unstable surface. Developing proximal stability for distal mobility! @NFL @ESPNNFL @brgridiron @SportsCenter #athletixrehab see my IG post 4 further explanation pic.twitter.com/w40oxTyYSJ — Dr Reef (@doctor_reef) March 24, 2020

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr.s is still hitting homers – on MLB: The Show.

Fernando Tatís Jr. is having a blast playing as himself in MLB The Show 🤣🤣 (via @tatis_jr) pic.twitter.com/0MOkNpaJXf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 23, 2020

While Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is getting batting practice in with his family.

Nothing like taking hacks in the country with the Fam! Thanks @LindseyTillery ❤️💯 https://t.co/7hf7Cy1GUi — Buck (@OfficialBuck103) March 24, 2020

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is joining in on the 10 push-up challenge.

And since barbershops are closed, Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson decided to let his daughter cut his hair.

Part 2 was fading up the sides and back!#StayAtHomeFUN pic.twitter.com/tY1uYdhL27 — Kyle Gibson (@kgib44) March 24, 2020

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa is taking these weeks seriously, sharpening his footwork before the upcoming NFL Draft.

While former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is working to prove his doubters wrong.

FOX Sports’ favorite wide receiver Greg Jennings is still training like he’s in the NFL.

A weighted dip that if nothing else the optics of having the chain around the neck just looks tough😤. There are so many of us that miss going to the gym and escaping the pull of life during the time we spend there. Find a way to create that escape again. #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/ji5Smsuw0M — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) March 24, 2020

And retired Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver has picked up a new sport during his spare time.

This is how you hoop. When friends can’t come over, because you’re being quarantine. #DriverOneOnOne pic.twitter.com/MhmIxKDmnj — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) March 24, 2020

Former NFL star Demarcus Ware is playing the role of father and teacher at the same time.

And Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is working on his footwork with his son.