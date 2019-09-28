NFL, game officials agree on labor deal through 2025 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has agreed with game officials on a seven-year labor contract that will run through the 2025 season.

The deal announced Saturday came with the current contract set to expire in May. The new agreement lasts through May 2026.

League executive vice president Troy Vincent says the agreement “solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world.”

The new collective bargaining agreement covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes efforts to train and develop officials.

Union president Tony Steratore is in his 20th season as an official. He says it’s good to have the contract settled because “we all must keep pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention to increased use of technology.”