Here are the notable selections from the second and third days of the 2020 NFL Draft

Like with any professional sports draft, the first round is chock-full of names and faces easily recognizable by both the diehard and casual fan.

The 2020 NFL Draft was no different.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was dominated by Alabama, Ohio State and LSU – 12 of the 32 picks coming from those three schools.

But there were still collegiate stars remaining in the later rounds of the draft.

Here are a few of the notable names selected after Round 1.

No. 33: Cincinnati Bengals – WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Tee Higgins spent the last two seasons as an integral part of a Clemson Tigers squad that played in consecutive national championship games.

In his two years as a full-time starter, Higgins racked up 2,103 receiving yards to go along with 25 touchdowns.

Higgins will serve as another weapon for former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who the Bengals selected with the top pick in the draft.

But first, he’ll have to make his way onto the field, as the competition at wide receiver in Cincinnati is stiff.

No. 41: Indianapolis Colts – RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

There wasn’t a more productive running back in the country over the last three seasons than Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who posted back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019.

And we have to mention that a large chunk of those yards came after the first hit.

The running back position isn’t as highly-valued in today’s NFL as in years past. However, even though Taylor slid into Round 2, he didn’t have to wait too long to be snagged by the Indianapolis Colts.

Colin Cowherd was hoping the Colts made the pick before they did.

He got his wish.

And apparently, so did Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The Colts had a 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack last season, who finished with 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns on 247 carries. Indianapolis also ranked 7th in the NFL in total rushing yards (2,130) and rushing yards per game (133.1).

Adding Taylor to the mix, with new starting quarterback Philip Rivers, should bolster the Colts in the backfield.

No. 44: Cleveland Browns – S Grant Delpit, LSU

Grant Delpit was seemingly the only draft eligible star from the national champion LSU Tigers who didn’t hear his name called in the first round.

He started for three seasons at LSU, and was even selected to wear their legendary No. 7 as a junior.

After a surprising slide into the second round, the Cleveland Browns selected Delpit with the 44th pick.

Apparently, there is a narrative that Delpit can’t tackle – but he’s not having it.

Delpit will join a Cleveland Browns roster that features two LSU stars in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as well as his former college teammate, cornerback Greedy Williams.

No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles – QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts spent his collegiate years becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in recent history.

After spending his first three years at Alabama – winning a national championship in 2018 – Hurts spent his senior year at Oklahoma. There, he became a Heisman Trophy finalist, after throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, all while completing 69.7 percent of his passes.

He also guided the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2019, where they lost to Alabama, 45-34.

The Eagles already have their franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz, but it’s possible that Philadelphia could employ a 2-quarterback system this upcoming season.

Still, some think there’s more to this pick than meets the eye, including Skip Bayless.

Whatever the case, 24 hours in and these two are already getting along swimmingly.

No. 55: Baltimore Ravens – RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

A plethora of legendary running backs have come through Ohio State into the NFL, including Ezekiel Elliott, Eddie George and Archie Griffin – and J.K. Dobbins was just as productive as each of them

Dobbins finished his three seasons at Ohio State as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 4,459 rushing yards. On top of that, he added a grand total of 38 rushing touchdowns.

Now, he’ll join the league’s most potent rushing attack in Baltimore.

The addition of Dobbins to a Ravens offense that led the NFL in rushing last season is sure to give opposing defenses even more nightmares than before.

Of course, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had to swallow his pride a bit in selecting Dobbins, considering his brother, Jim, is the head coach at Michigan.

No. 122: Indianapolis Colts – QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Jacob Eason’s path to the NFL could be considered the scenic route.

After starting his career at Georgia, Eason lost his starting quarterback spot to Jake Fromm, causing him to transfer to Washington after his sophomore season.

Eason rebounded during his junior season, throwing for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns, and now, he will land in Indianapolis, where he will most likely challenge for the QB2 spot behind Philip Rivers.

The Colts currently have Rivers and last year’s starter Jacoby Brissett under contract, but with neither representing the long-term solution at the position, there is a chance Eason is the heir apparent in Indianapolis.

No. 167: Detroit Lions – QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

No college quarterback has guided their team to more victories over the last three seasons than Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Fromm won 35 games total, and in 2018, he led the Bulldogs to the national championship against Alabama.

Now, Fromm will head to Buffalo to backup their franchise quarterback Josh Allen, the No. 7 pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.

No. 255: New York Giants – LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

This year’s Mr. Irrelevant is linebacker Tae Crowder out of Georgia.

Somehow, the last pick has become almost as popular as the first.

I guess it’s true what they say: It’s not about how you start – it’s about how you finish.