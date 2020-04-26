Like with any professional sports draft, the first round is chock-full of names and faces easily recognizable by both the diehard and casual fan.

The 2020 NFL Draft was no different.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was dominated by Alabama, Ohio State and LSU – 12 of the 32 picks coming from those three schools.

But there were still collegiate stars remaining in the later rounds of the draft.

Here are a few of the notable names selected after Round 1.

No. 33: Cincinnati Bengals – WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Tee Higgins spent the last two seasons as an integral part of a Clemson Tigers squad that played in consecutive national championship games.

In his two years as a full-time starter, Higgins racked up 2,103 receiving yards to go along with 25 touchdowns.

Higgins will serve as another weapon for former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who the Bengals selected with the top pick in the draft.

Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins in Cincinnati will be scary😳pic.twitter.com/Wn3WupP7sb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

But first, he’ll have to make his way onto the field, as the competition at wide receiver in Cincinnati is stiff.

The Bengals are surrounding Joe Burrow with some SERIOUS weapons at WR – A.J. Green

– Tyler Boyd

– John Ross

– Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/A3V2fxn4gI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

No. 41: Indianapolis Colts – RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

There wasn’t a more productive running back in the country over the last three seasons than Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who posted back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019.

And we have to mention that a large chunk of those yards came after the first hit.

Jonathan Taylor yards AFTER contact 2017: 1,355 (1st)

2018: 1,309 (2nd)

2019: 1,257 (2nd) pic.twitter.com/g8uyw9HXHU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

The running back position isn’t as highly-valued in today’s NFL as in years past. However, even though Taylor slid into Round 2, he didn’t have to wait too long to be snagged by the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts get a workhorse 🐴 Indianapolis drafts Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor with the No. 41 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tmKndVkarF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

Colin Cowherd was hoping the Colts made the pick before they did.

Jonathan Taylor Colts. Please make it happen. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 24, 2020

He got his wish.

And apparently, so did Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Welcome to the Colts, Jonathan Taylor! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 24, 2020

The Colts had a 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack last season, who finished with 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns on 247 carries. Indianapolis also ranked 7th in the NFL in total rushing yards (2,130) and rushing yards per game (133.1).

Adding Taylor to the mix, with new starting quarterback Philip Rivers, should bolster the Colts in the backfield.

The #Colts 2nd Round, 41st overall pick – RB Jonathan Taylor – not wasting time: "…if and when Mr Rivers needs me, I'm there. I'm ready to go." pic.twitter.com/zxB9pAoy7f — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) April 25, 2020

No. 44: Cleveland Browns – S Grant Delpit, LSU

Grant Delpit was seemingly the only draft eligible star from the national champion LSU Tigers who didn’t hear his name called in the first round.

He started for three seasons at LSU, and was even selected to wear their legendary No. 7 as a junior.

Grant Delpit started as a true freshman for LSU and averaged over 8 picks + PBUs a year at safety. Even with the tackling issues I feel like he's being overthought. A+ first two picks for the Browns — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 25, 2020

After a surprising slide into the second round, the Cleveland Browns selected Delpit with the 44th pick.

Apparently, there is a narrative that Delpit can’t tackle – but he’s not having it.

#Browns new safety Grant Delpit of LSU jokes to a reporter on Zoom: "I'm so tired of hearing I can't tackle, I might tackle you for asking that question.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2020

Delpit will join a Cleveland Browns roster that features two LSU stars in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as well as his former college teammate, cornerback Greedy Williams.

No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles – QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts spent his collegiate years becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in recent history.

After spending his first three years at Alabama – winning a national championship in 2018 – Hurts spent his senior year at Oklahoma. There, he became a Heisman Trophy finalist, after throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, all while completing 69.7 percent of his passes.

He also guided the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2019, where they lost to Alabama, 45-34.

The Eagles already have their franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz, but it’s possible that Philadelphia could employ a 2-quarterback system this upcoming season.

The Eagles could be looking to run a two-QB offense with both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts on the field, per @CharlesRobinson Wow 👀 pic.twitter.com/XowRN4ngUK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

Still, some think there’s more to this pick than meets the eye, including Skip Bayless.

I believe in Jalen Hurts. I'm surprised Philly took him. Eagles must not trust Wentz's durability and they might want to use Jalen as an occasional runner/passer. He's capable of leading an NFL team to the playoffs as a starting QB. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2020

Whatever the case, 24 hours in and these two are already getting along swimmingly.

So Excited to get to learn from you in Philly !!Let’s get to work ! 💪🏽 https://t.co/QI9IyYR7nd — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 25, 2020

No. 55: Baltimore Ravens – RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

A plethora of legendary running backs have come through Ohio State into the NFL, including Ezekiel Elliott, Eddie George and Archie Griffin – and J.K. Dobbins was just as productive as each of them

Dobbins finished his three seasons at Ohio State as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 4,459 rushing yards. On top of that, he added a grand total of 38 rushing touchdowns.

Now, he’ll join the league’s most potent rushing attack in Baltimore.

The @Ravens' loaded offense just got even better with the addition of former @OhioStateFB RB @Jkdobbins22 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dt47j8AxGV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 25, 2020

The addition of Dobbins to a Ravens offense that led the NFL in rushing last season is sure to give opposing defenses even more nightmares than before.

Of course, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had to swallow his pride a bit in selecting Dobbins, considering his brother, Jim, is the head coach at Michigan.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on JK Dobbins: “I didn’t like the school he came from, but I liked everything else about him.” pic.twitter.com/TQ5W8wO31Z — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 25, 2020

No. 122: Indianapolis Colts – QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Jacob Eason’s path to the NFL could be considered the scenic route.

After starting his career at Georgia, Eason lost his starting quarterback spot to Jake Fromm, causing him to transfer to Washington after his sophomore season.

Eason rebounded during his junior season, throwing for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns, and now, he will land in Indianapolis, where he will most likely challenge for the QB2 spot behind Philip Rivers.

Another QB is off of the board! The @Colts select @UW_Football QB Jacob Eason in the 4th Round. pic.twitter.com/SWId5kMw6K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 25, 2020

The Colts currently have Rivers and last year’s starter Jacoby Brissett under contract, but with neither representing the long-term solution at the position, there is a chance Eason is the heir apparent in Indianapolis.

Indy looking toward the future? 👀 Colts take Washington QB Jacob Eason in the fourth round of the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/NnEK0RiXDI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

No. 167: Detroit Lions – QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

No college quarterback has guided their team to more victories over the last three seasons than Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Fromm won 35 games total, and in 2018, he led the Bulldogs to the national championship against Alabama.

Now, Fromm will head to Buffalo to backup their franchise quarterback Josh Allen, the No. 7 pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bills get their Josh Allen backup Buffalo drafts Georgia QB Jake Fromm in the fifth round #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jpyj7B2RO9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

No. 255: New York Giants – LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

This year’s Mr. Irrelevant is linebacker Tae Crowder out of Georgia.

Introducing 2020 Mr. Irrelevant! The @Giants take @GeorgiaFootball LB Tae Crowder at pick 255. And with that, the first virtual NFL Draft comes to an end! pic.twitter.com/yRVoSrKl8W — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 25, 2020

Somehow, the last pick has become almost as popular as the first.

Hello Mr. Irrevelant! The @Giants select @GeorgiaFootball's Tae Crowder with the final pick of the 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F3KRVaLiAc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 25, 2020

I guess it’s true what they say: It’s not about how you start – it’s about how you finish.