Here are the top storylines from Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Football is officially back!

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft took place on Thursday night and it provided everything football fans have been clamoring for – some hugs, some surprises, and some hope for the future.

Here are the top storylines from the first night of the NFL Draft.

Burrow and Young hold serve at the top

It became clear over the past few weeks that two of the top players in college football this past season – LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young – would go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

There were no shockers at the top.

The 2020 #NFLDraft No. 1 overall pick and new Cincinnati Bengals QB… Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/HKLNC9wORH — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020

Just hold on, he's going home 🏠 The @Redskins select @youngchase907 with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft 🙌pic.twitter.com/vnf91U8rV5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 24, 2020

One thing that did shock us was this super sweet congratulatory video made for Burrow:

Urban Meyer’s presence is felt early

Urban Meyer didn’t coach collegiately this past season, but his presence was still felt in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Three players recruited by Meyer during his time at Ohio State – Burrow, Young and No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah – became the top three selections.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to Miami

Coming into the 2019 college football season, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was seen as the top quarterback prospect. But after suffering a hip injury late in the season, there were questions about where he would land in the draft due to his injury history.

Apparently, the Miami Dolphins didn’t have as many inquiries as others.

“With The Fifth Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, The Miami Dolphins Select Tua Tagovailoa” is our new favorite song 😁 📺 Watch the Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSqzdYJ9TK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020

The Dolphins are taking a gamble by selecting Tua, but most believe it’s a smart gamble.

And Miami certainly did its homework:

Dolphins turned over every rock on their new QB Tua Tagovailoa … • Owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier were at LSU/Bama in November. • Ross, Grier and team president Tom Garfinkel were at Bama's bowl game to do recon, and Tua didn't even play. Lots of work by Miami. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

The Raiders are still the Raiders

The first shocker of the draft was pulled off by none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas selected an Alabama wide receiver with the 12th overall pick, but it wasn’t the pass-catcher most were expecting.

The first-ever Las Vegas Raiders draft pick. With the 12th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, we have selected WR Henry Ruggs III from @AlabamaFTBL. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/0ba1i1vFbD — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2020

The Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III over his teammate, Jerry Jeudy, and Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb.

Jeudy and Lamb were considered by many the top two receivers in the draft.

FIRST SHOCKER, AND I DO NOT BUY THIS PICK. Raiders get too cute and take Henry Ruggs just for his best-in-the-draft speed. But he will not be more productive than CeeDee or Jeudy. Ruggs will make more draft news than he'll make plays. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

In the Raiders’ defense, Ruggs is really, really fast.

New Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine.https://t.co/kq3zxxalP4 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 24, 2020

The Packers selected a quarterback

The Raiders weren’t the only team to make a splash.

Actually, the Green Bay Packers made the splash.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 26th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Utah State QB Jordan Love. #PackersDraft | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8Ony2eyzjD — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 24, 2020

Wow – 36-year old Aaron Rodgers has some competition.

And just like that, Colin Cowherd’s morning got a little more exciting.

Like to thank the GB Packers for a lead tomorrow. 😂 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 24, 2020

But should we really be shocked?

Seriously – it’s just silly old time repeating itself.

When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre was 35. When the Packers drafted Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers was 35. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 24, 2020

The Cowboys secure more firepower

As Skip Bayless would say, “HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS?!”

Wait – he actually said that.

YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!! THEY JUST MADE THE STEAL OF THE FIRST ROUND GETTING CEEDEE LAMB ALL THE WAY DOWN AT 17. YES, HE ALSO HAS SOME DEZ IN HIM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

Dak Prescott just got another weapon in Big D with Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb will join Zeke Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the Cowboys’ loaded offense next season.

CeeDee Lamb was still there at No. 17? pic.twitter.com/wzqEuAzRZt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

That is an actual photo of Jerry Jones’ face tonight – and rightfully so.

The #Cowboys looked hard at edge and CB… never expecting one of the top WRs to be there. A stunner. #Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb heads to Dallas. No. 17. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Dallas, get ready for a playmaker … CeeDee Lamb 💪#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xbUebbeiOt — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

Schedule for the next five rounds

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4 – 7: Saturday, April 25, noon ET

ESPN and NFL Network are collaborating on one broadcast, which will air on both networks. ABC will broadcast its own show.

We’re just getting started, football fanatics.

See you tomorrow.