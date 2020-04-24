Here are the top storylines from Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Football is officially back!

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft took place on Thursday night and it provided everything football fans have been clamoring for – some hugs, some surprises, and some hope for the future.

Here are the top storylines from the first night of the NFL Draft.

Burrow and Young hold serve at the top

It became clear over the past few weeks that two of the top players in college football this past season – LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young – would go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

There were no shockers at the top.

One thing that did shock us was this super sweet congratulatory video made for Burrow:

Urban Meyer’s presence is felt early

Urban Meyer didn’t coach collegiately this past season, but his presence was still felt in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Three players recruited by Meyer during his time at Ohio State – Burrow, Young and No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah – became the top three selections.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to Miami

Coming into the 2019 college football season, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was seen as the top quarterback prospect. But after suffering a hip injury late in the season, there were questions about where he would land in the draft due to his injury history.

Apparently, the Miami Dolphins didn’t have as many inquiries as others.

The Dolphins are taking a gamble by selecting Tua, but most believe it’s a smart gamble.

And Miami certainly did its homework:

The Raiders are still the Raiders

The first shocker of the draft was pulled off by none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas selected an Alabama wide receiver with the 12th overall pick, but it wasn’t the pass-catcher most were expecting.

The Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III over his teammate, Jerry Jeudy, and Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb.

Jeudy and Lamb were considered by many the top two receivers in the draft.

In the Raiders’ defense, Ruggs is really, really fast.

The Packers selected a quarterback

The Raiders weren’t the only team to make a splash.

Actually, the Green Bay Packers made the splash.

Wow – 36-year old Aaron Rodgers has some competition.

And just like that, Colin Cowherd’s morning got a little more exciting.

But should we really be shocked?

Seriously – it’s just silly old time repeating itself.

The Cowboys secure more firepower

As Skip Bayless would say, “HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS?!”

Wait – he actually said that.

Dak Prescott just got another weapon in Big D with Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb will join Zeke Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the Cowboys’ loaded offense next season.

That is an actual photo of Jerry Jones’ face tonight – and rightfully so.

Schedule for the next five rounds

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4 – 7: Saturday, April 25, noon ET

 

ESPN and NFL Network are collaborating on one broadcast, which will air on both networks. ABC will broadcast its own show.

We’re just getting started, football fanatics.

See you tomorrow.