Everything you need to know about NFL gambling after the 2020 NFL Draft

But first, let’s preview the 2020 season and where the market stands before America’s favorite sport is back in action.

Super Bowl odds

We’ve got one major takeaway for you following the 2020 NFL Draft: The rich got richer. Let’s start with your 2019 NFC and AFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs +600

When your MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback tells you what he needs, you listen.

You can fast-forward about 42 seconds in.

It was Clyde all along! pic.twitter.com/l5WW4TsRzF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

With their first pick, the reigning Super Bowl champions selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 1,414 yards and an SEC-best 16 touchdowns in 2019.

Kansas City, meet LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire🔥pic.twitter.com/uNBB2emdmz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

Come on.

Will anyone be able to keep up with the improved Kansas City offense? The Chiefs have the best odds to repeat at +600.

Hate to say it but Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a great pick by KC. Was hoping he'd be there for Brady in Round 2. He can catch it and he's just hard to tackle. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

San Francisco 49ers +900

The Niners addressed crucial needs by filling the holes created by the departures of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

They drafted South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the 14th pick and Arizona State wideout Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25.

Mr. Kinlaw is a lifelong #49ers fan. When @JavonKinlaw got drafted 14th overall, he was floored… literally 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/sGhKUyJDK2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 24, 2020

And of course, we can’t forget about the NFL’s best regular season team from a season ago, the Baltimore Ravens. While their championship hopes didn’t quite come to fruition, the Ravens were busy in the offseason.

Baltimore looked to upgrade at linebacker and with their first pick, the Ravens selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. Projected to be a top-15 pick by most NFL scouts, Queen was considered a steal at 28th overall.

Ravens pick up a leader from the LSU defense Baltimore drafts LB Patrick Queen with the No. 28 pick in the #NFLDraft (➡️ @Bose 🎧) pic.twitter.com/ZEBW2tbxXP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Coming off arguably the best single-season in college history, quarterback Joe Burrow will now take over a Cincinnati Bengals franchise that finished 2-14 in 2019.

Burrow has an arsenal of offensive weapons in wide receivers A.J. Green, John Ross III and Tyler Boyd, and he has Joe Mixon in the backfield. Then, Cincinnati picked up another target in Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd pick.

A look at the Bengals' skill group now:

QB: Joe Burrow

RB1: Joe Mixon

RB2: Gio Bernard

WR1: A.J. Green

WR2: Tyler Boyd

WR3: Tee Higgins

TE: Drew Sample Depth pieces: QB Andy Dalton, WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate, TE CJ Uzomah, RB Trayveon Williams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +700

With the selection of LSU’s Edwards-Helaire in the first round, it looks like the Chiefs have bolstered their already potent passing game, specifically out of the backfield.

One coach told me new #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the best player he saw on tape in this draft:

"He's such a playmaker. He’s a good ball-carrier, but his value in the pass game is pretty substantial. He never gets tackled by the first guy." Another toy for Andy Reid. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2020

Henry Ruggs III +1800

Speed seemed to be the top priority in Las Vegas, and the Raiders picked up Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III at No. 12.

He could potentially start at WR1.

The fastest prospect in the draft will seek to compliment 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

This name shouldn’t surprise anyone, as Washington Redskins DE Chase Young had long been considered the most pro-ready defensive prospect in the draft.

Plus, if history is any indicator, two other Ohio State defensive ends have won the award in the last five seasons: Joey Bosa in 2016 and his brother, Nick in 2019.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson is viewed as a playmaker that can potentially play multiple positions for the Arizona Cardinals.

Isaiah Simmons: Arizona's new Safety/Linebacker/Slot CB/Edge Defenderpic.twitter.com/d9CC2E6IrR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

Teams’ win total (O/U)

Cardinals 7.5

Speaking of those Cardinals, they made improvements in 2019, going from 3-13 to 5-10-1 in head coach Kliff Kingsburry and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray‘s first season.

Arizona traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, giving Murray another option on the outside next to veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who led the Cardinals with 75 catches and 804 receiving yards last season at the age of 38.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Devon Kennard. They drafted Isaiah Simmons as well as defensive tackles Leki Fotu out of Utah and Rashard Lawrence out of LSU.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed ecstatic to get his hands on CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick, the top wide receiver on their board entering the draft.

Lamb is coming off a season where he racked up 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 62 receptions at Clemson.

Dallas was already ranked No. 2 on offense by DVOA, and Lamb will presumably bolster an offense that features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin and Zeke Elliott out of the backfield.

The Cowboys attempted to improve their defense by drafting Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs to fill the hole created by the departure of Byron Jones.