NFL Calendar

July 16 – Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 – Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 – Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 – First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 – Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 – Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 – First weekend of regular season.

