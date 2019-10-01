NFL At 100-AP Was There-Music City Miracle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As part of its celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is designating a Game of the Week, each chosen to highlight a classic matchup. For this week, it is the Bills-Titans game.

To mark each Game of the Week, the AP will be reprinting its story of a classic matchup in the rivalry. The following is the story from the 1999 AFC playoff game at Nashville, first published on Jan. 8, 2000, and written by AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner.