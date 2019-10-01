NFL At 100-AP Was There-Music City Miracle

<p> FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2000, file photo, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson (87) looks back as he returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter during an AFC wild card football game in Nashville, Tenn. Blocking for Dyson are Perry Phenix (35) and Greg Favors (51). Dyson sped 75 yards down the left sideline with a lateral from Frank Wycheck on a kickoff for the winning touchdown with 3 seconds remaining, lifting the Tennessee Titans to a 22-16 playoff victory over the stunned Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) </p>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As part of its celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is designating a Game of the Week, each chosen to highlight a classic matchup. For this week, it is the Bills-Titans game.

To mark each Game of the Week, the AP will be reprinting its story of a classic matchup in the rivalry. The following is the story from the 1999 AFC playoff game at Nashville, first published on Jan. 8, 2000, and written by AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner.