NFL allowing teams to announce free agency agreements

The NFL has changed course and is allowing teams to announce agreements they have reached with free agents as well as trades.

Though the league’s business year began Wednesday, the NFL instructed teams to hold back direct confirmations of those transactions because they are not official until contracts are signed and players have taken physicals.

The agreements and trades leaked out anyway, and on Thursday the NFL sent a memo to the 32 teams telling them it has amended its policy.

Clubs are now permitted to announce when they’ve agreed to terms with players once contracts have been agreed upon and submitted to all parties, including the player and agent. Similarly, trades can be announced once the paperwork has been submitted.

The league has barred travel by players to team facilities and also halted club personnel traveling to meet with free agents as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.