Newly acquired tight end Vannett to make Steelers’ debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly acquired tight end Nick Vannett should get plenty of work for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night against Cincinnati with Vance McDonald nursing a shoulder injury.

The Steelers made McDonald inactive, putting Vannett in the lineup less than a week after Pittsburgh acquired him from Seattle. Inside linebacker Vince Williams will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Fullback Rosie Nix, linebacker Anthony Chickillo, guard Fred Johnson, tackle Chuks Okorafor, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs are also inactive for Pittsburgh.

Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn returned to practice last week but will miss his fourth straight game because of a concussion. Cincinnati has struggled protecting quarterback Andy Dalton in Glenn’s absence, giving up 11 sacks over its first three games. Wide receiver A.J. Green remains out while recovering from ankle surgery.

Defensive ends Carl Lawson and Kerry Wynn, defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, quarterback Jake Dolegal and running back running back Trayveon Williams will also sit out.