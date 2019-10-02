New trial requested in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for a woman convicted of murder in the 2007 shooting death of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend is asking for a new trial or an evidentiary hearing because he contends the woman falsely confessed out of fear that police would charge her teenage son in the slaying.

The Chicago Tribune reports that attorney Jed Stone on Tuesday filed a petition in Lake County that contends there is also other evidence that helps prove Marni Yang didn’t shoot Rhoni Reuter.

Yang was convicted after a trial in which prosecutors argued that she killed the woman she perceived as rival for the Gayle’s affections. They played for jurors a taped conversation in which Yang told a friend she shot Reuter.

Yang is serving two life sentences in state prison.